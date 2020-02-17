Rest stop on eastbound I-4 in Seminole County to permanently close to motorists

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A rest stop on eastbound Interstate 4 will permanently close to motorists and transition to a truck-only facility to make way for construction

The changes at the rest stop, which is two miles north of State Road 434 in Longwood, will begin as early as Tuesday.

Officials from the Florida Department of Transportation said the modification will allow for a new stormwater pond to be built for a new eastbound I-4 auxiliary lane that will stretch from the end of the I-4 Ultimate project to west of Lake Mary Boulevard.

While the parking for cars and trailers will be permanently removed from the rest stop, officials do not anticipate any changes to the truck parking area or the use of the facility for truck drivers.

Rest stops will still be available at exit 92 at State Road 436, State Road 434 at exit 94, Lake Mary Boulevard

at exit 98, County Road 46A at exit 101A and State Road 46 at exit 101C.

Park-and-ride stops without restrooms are available at the Dirksen Drive interchange and the Saxon Boulevard interchange for drivers who need a break from the road.

For more information about the closure and the I-4 Ultimate project, click here.