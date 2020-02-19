Fatal crash closes Orange Avenue near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed early Wednesday in a crash south of Orlando.

The fatal wreck was reported at 3:38 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Orange Avenue near Jetport Drive. Northbound Orange Avenue is closed in the area.

Officials said a car slammed into the back of a tanker, but no other details about the crash have been released.

Landstreet Road can be used as an alternate route.