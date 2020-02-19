82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

82ºF

Traffic

Fatal crash in Melbourne closes southbound U.S. 1, police say

Crash happened near Sarno Road

Tags: Melbourne
photo

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Parts of U.S. 1 in Melbourne was closed Wednesday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a fatal crash, according to Melbourne police.

The crash was reported around noon. All traffic on southbound U.S. 1 was being redirected onto Sarno Road, police said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.