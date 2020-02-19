Fatal crash in Melbourne closes southbound U.S. 1, police say
Crash happened near Sarno Road
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Parts of U.S. 1 in Melbourne was closed Wednesday afternoon as emergency crews responded to a fatal crash, according to Melbourne police.
The crash was reported around noon. All traffic on southbound U.S. 1 was being redirected onto Sarno Road, police said.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
No other information was immediately available.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.