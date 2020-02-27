Ocala man killed in head-on crash with rock truck in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 29-year-old Ocala man was killed early Thursday in a head-on crash with a rock truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said Gibran Harold died in the crash, which was reported at 3:13 a.m. on U.S. Highway 301 at County Road 523.

Troopers said Harold was driving a Hyundai Sonata south on US 301 when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided head-on with the truck.

Harold, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The truck driver was not hurt.

Alcohol did not play a role in the crash, according to an FHP report.