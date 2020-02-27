53ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

53ºF

Traffic

Tractor-trailer hauling frozen food catches fire on I-4 in Orlando

No injuries reported in blaze near Conroy Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Traffic, I-4, Orlando, Orange County
A big rig catches fire on I-4 in Orlando.
A big rig catches fire on I-4 in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tractor-trailer carrying frozen food caught fire Wednesday night on Interstate 4 in Orlando, officials said.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. on I-4 west near Conroy Road.

No one was injured, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: