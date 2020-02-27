Tractor-trailer hauling frozen food catches fire on I-4 in Orlando
No injuries reported in blaze near Conroy Road
ORLANDO, Fla. – A tractor-trailer carrying frozen food caught fire Wednesday night on Interstate 4 in Orlando, officials said.
The fire broke out around 9 p.m. on I-4 west near Conroy Road.
No one was injured, according to fire officials.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
Engines 10 and 101, Tower 10, Rescue 10 District 2 responded at 9pm Wednesday to a fire involving a tractor trailer hauling frozen foods on I-4 westbound near Conroy Rd. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/Q0N1bizAuo— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) February 27, 2020
