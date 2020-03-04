Ormond Beach man killed in motorcycle crash in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 34-year-old Ormond Beach man was killed Tuesday night when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car in Daytona Beach, police said.

Daytona Beach police said the fatal crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on North Atlantic Avenue (State Road A1A) at Plaza Boulevard.

According to police, a 19-year-old Daytona Beach man was driving a white 2017 four-door Honda Civic in the northbound lanes of S.R. A1A when he stopped at the intersection to turn left onto Plaza Boulevard.

Investigators said the Civic struck the left side of a black 2010 Harley-Davidson FLTRX, which was headed south on S.R. A1A. The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was knocked to the ground, police said.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

The driver of the Civic stayed at the scene and called for help as a witness performed CPR on the victim, according to police.

Detectives are investigating who had right of way.

No charges have been filed in the case.