SR 408 shut down in Orange County
Roadway closed from John Young Parkway to OBT
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has forced officials to close State Road 408 in Orange County.
Eastbound S.R. 408 is shut down Wednesday morning from John Young Parkway to Orange Blossom Trail.
According to a source, a car crashed into a construction vehicle, leaving one person in the car with critical injuries.
No other details have been released.
