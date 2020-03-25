SR 408 shut down in Orange County

Published: March 25, 2020, 9:51 am Updated: March 25, 2020, 10:47 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has forced officials to close State Road 408 in Orange County.

Eastbound S.R. 408 is shut down Wednesday morning from John Young Parkway to Orange Blossom Trail.

According to a source, a car crashed into a construction vehicle, leaving one person in the car with critical injuries.

No other details have been released.

