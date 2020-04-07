2 Florida troopers injured when car slams into cruiser in Marion County, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was critically injured and two Florida Highway Patrol troopers were hurt Monday night in a crash in Marion County, officials said.

The crash was reported at 9:32 p.m. on I-75 at mile marker 346.

According to the FHP, Feston Senganidzojasi, 39, of North Dakota, was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero north on I-75 when he veered to the left, entered the paved emergency lane and struck the left rear of an FHP cruiser, which was parked.

According to an FHP report, alcohol played a role in the crash.

Senganidzojasi was taken to Ocala Regional Hospital in critical condition, the FHP said.

Two troopers in the cruiser suffered minor injuries and were taken to West Marion Hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Officials said both vehicles were destroyed in the crash.