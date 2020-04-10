77ºF

Fatal crash closes University Boulevard near Winter Park

Troopers investigate wreck near Forsyth Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A fatal crash is investigated by the FHP in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted the Florida Highway Patrol to close a major road in Orange County.

The wreck was reported just after 4 a.m. Friday on University Boulevard at Forsyth Road near Winter Park.

Eastbound lanes of University Boulevard are closed in the area.

No other details have been released by the FHP.

