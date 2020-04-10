Fatal crash closes University Boulevard near Winter Park
Troopers investigate wreck near Forsyth Road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted the Florida Highway Patrol to close a major road in Orange County.
The wreck was reported just after 4 a.m. Friday on University Boulevard at Forsyth Road near Winter Park.
Eastbound lanes of University Boulevard are closed in the area.
No other details have been released by the FHP.
**TRAFFIC ALERT**— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) April 10, 2020
EB University Blvd between SR-436 and Forsyth Rd
- EB SHUTDOWN
- This is a FATAL crash pic.twitter.com/lQoAHr4Udf
