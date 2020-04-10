Pedestrian struck, killed in middle of I-95 in Flagler

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash was reported at 6:26 a.m. on I-95 north near mile marker 282.

According to the FHP, a 75-year-old New York man was driving a 2000 Mercedes when the pedestrian entered his path. The car hit the pedestrian, who died, according to an FHP report

It’s not known why the pedestrian was walking on I-95.

The driver and his passenger, a 73-year-old woman, were not hurt, the FHP said.

It’s not known if the pedestrian was under the influence of alcohol, according to the FHP report.