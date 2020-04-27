66ºF

Traffic

Can you save a parking spot by standing in it?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Tags: Ask Trooper Steve, Traffic, Parking, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A recent question to Trooper Steve centered around busy parking lots and whether someone could stand in a parking space to reserve it for a driver.

Watch the video above for the answer.

