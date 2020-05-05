2 killed, child critically injured in Melbourne crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two people were killed and a child was critically injured Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne, according to police.

The double fatal crash was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the 4600 Block of Eau Gallie Boulevard near I-95.

Melbourne police said a man was driving a motorcycle eastbound from the I-95 ramp when a van carrying multiple people turned across Eau Gallie Boulevard and into the path of the bike.

The vehicles collided, leaving two people dead, police said. A child was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Melbourne police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the fatal wreck is asked to call police.