1 dead in Orange County crash

Fatal crash reported at Curry Ford Road and Bumby Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Traffic, Orange County, Fatal Crash
A fatal crash is investigated at Curry Ford Road and Bumby Avenue in Orange County.
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 6:30 a.m. at Curry Ford Road and Bumby Avenue.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that the crash involved a car and a van. A person in the car died, and a person riding in the van was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, officials said.

No other details have been released.

Roads were blocked in the area.

About the Author: