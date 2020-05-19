1 dead in Orange County crash

Published: May 19, 2020, 7:38 am Updated: May 19, 2020, 8:43 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 6:30 a.m. at Curry Ford Road and Bumby Avenue.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that the crash involved a car and a van. A person in the car died, and a person riding in the van was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, officials said.

No other details have been released.

Roads were blocked in the area.

#AutoAccident with entrapment: Curry Ford Rd/S Bumby Ave. Two vehicles involved, one person trapped in a rollover, heavy damage. Patient in van tx to ORMC, other person in 2nd veh a confirmed fatality. Units have cleared and scene tot to @FHPOrlando. pic.twitter.com/0Vqdm0yzn1 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 19, 2020