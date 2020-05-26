78ºF

Traffic

Rollover crash slows traffic from SR-408 ramp to I-4

Ramp reopens; details about wreck not released

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Traffic, Orange County, I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. – A rollover crash caused traffic backups Tuesday morning in downtown Orlando.

The wreck happened on the State Road 408 ramp to I-4 east. The ramp was closed due to the crash, but it was reopened around 7:40 a.m.

Details about the crash have not been released.

About the Author: