Rollover crash slows traffic from SR-408 ramp to I-4
Ramp reopens; details about wreck not released
ORLANDO, Fla. – A rollover crash caused traffic backups Tuesday morning in downtown Orlando.
The wreck happened on the State Road 408 ramp to I-4 east. The ramp was closed due to the crash, but it was reopened around 7:40 a.m.
Details about the crash have not been released.
[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]
Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.