‘Seat belts save lives:’ Teen survives harrowing crash in Seminole County

A 17-year-old survived a crash Thursday morning that left his car wrapped around a wooden utility pole in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported on southbound Ronald Reagan Boulevard near Country Club Road, south of Lake Mary.

The teen was airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital.

“Seat belts save lives!” the FHP tweeted. “Luckily, he is going to survive. Teens remember to slow down!”

The FHP said the crash was “speed-related.”

Photos shared by troopers show the splintered pole standing upright in the middle of the car.

No other vehicles were involved.