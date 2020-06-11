Man charged in January double-fatal crash on Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – The man Orlando police say caused a wreck on Colonial Drive in January that killed two and injured two others was arrested Thursday on charges of vehicular homicide, according to the department.

The double-fatal crash happened on Jan. 9 around 2:40 a.m. on Colonial Drive at Cathcart Avenue. The crash involved a Volkswagen Jetta and Ford F-150 pickup truck. After the wreck, Orlando Police Sgt. David Baker said the truck was driving erratically and slammed into the Jetta.

Two women in the Jetta, 20-year-old Angelesea P. Rock and 19-year-old Shaunte J. Chambers, died in the crash. Two others in the Jetta, Jada Fraser, 20, and Taylor Morgan, 20, were seriously injured.

According to police, K-9 units and a helicopter were called to the area because the pickup truck, found unoccupied, ended up on the edge of Park Lake. A man believed to have been in the truck was found hiding on the north side of the lake, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant this week for the driver of the truck, Marcus Brown, 36, on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a deadly crash and reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

Brown was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Orange County Jail. His bail is set at $30,200.

“Thank you for your assistance and patience as our detectives worked tirelessly to bring answers to the victims’ families,” OPD officials said in a statement.