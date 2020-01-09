2 killed in crash on Colonial Drive in Orlando
Roadway closed from Highland Avenue to Summerlin Avenue
ORLANDO, Fla. – A double fatal crash in Orlando has prompted officials to close a major roadway, police said.
Colonial Drive is closed in both directions Thursday morning from Highland Avenue to Summerlin Avenue.
Orlando police said two people were killed in the crash, but no other details have been released.
The road is expected to be closed until at least 8 a.m.
