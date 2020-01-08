What the Honk: Trooper Steve explores bad parking in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – WARNING: The images you’re about to see may cause raised eyebrows, slight questioning of human education and a wondering of where some drivers tested for their license. Viewer discretion is advised

Not lovin’ it

Seems like we have a parking epidemic here in Central Florida and it doesn’t seem to be going away so I’ll just keep calling you guys out. This week I have two bad parkers for you and these two have zero excuses

What the Honk: bad parking

In this first one I don’t know if McDonalds was giving out free coffee or if this driver really needed to use the restroom either way, a definite what the honk moment. Parking jobs like this really make me question people’s common sense. Like how much more obvious does this need to be? This is clearly not a parking space. For those that are curious, no, there was not a disabled parking decal located anywhere on this car. Just someone not giving a honk about anyone else but themselves.

Mail time

What the Honk: postal parking

I promised you I had two this week and looking at this one really drives me nuts. Getting your package to the post office on time is important to all of us. But when you think you can park where you want, deep down we are all hoping it runs a little late. This driver has so much going on against them I don’t know where to begin.

[ASK TROOPER STEVE: Click here to submit your traffic question]

Parked facing the wrong way, ticket. Parking in a marked fire lane, ticket. Parking where it’s clearly posted “no parking”, ticket. Trooper Steve putting you on blast on prime time news -- priceless.

Use the sidewalk

What the Honk: wheelchair

We all have obstacles in life we have to tackle, some of these obstacles hinder the way we travel. But when we face these challenges it doesn’t really mean we can do what we want. Just because it looks like a car doesn’t mean it’s considered a car. This photo was taken from a viewer down in Kissimmee on Osceola Parkway.

Next to this motorized wheel chair is a perfectly paved sidewalk screaming for this guy’s attention. Give a few more honks next time and get on the sidewalk. This is a crash waiting to happen.

I want to keep seeing the things you’re seeing, keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and send them to me over at clickorlando.com/whatthehonk or you can email them to me at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

Follow Trooper Steve on Twitter @TrooperSteve_