Here are the latest I-4 ramp changes that will affect your commute

ORLANDO, Fla. – Drivers on Interstate 4 are seeing two big changes from the I-4 Ultimate project that went into effect early Wednesday.

At State Road 434, the westbound exit has been relocated and combined with the off-ramp for the Longwood rest area.

The change means westbound drivers need to exit nearly a mile earlier if they wish to use S.R. 434.

Project leaders said the ramp shift is temporary and will allow for construction on new westbound lanes of the interstate.

In Orlando, a new I-4 on-ramp also opened for drivers Wednesday.

The new configuration affects drivers who wish to enter westbound I-4 from Ivanhoe Boulevard. The change requires drivers to follow a connector ramp through the Colonial Drive interchange and enter the interstate from Amelia Street.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the area will be in its final configuration when the westbound I-4 ramp from Colonial Drive opens in the fall.

FDOT said both ramps were completed one to two months earlier than previously scheduled because of an accelerated pace of construction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, Governor Ron DeSantis directed work to be increased on the I-4 Ultimate project because there were fewer vehicles on roads during Florida’s stay-at-home order.