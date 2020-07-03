ORLANDO, Fla. – An early morning crash involving as many as four cars in Orange County sent several people to the hospital.

The multi-car wreck happened just before 2 a.m. at Colonial Drive and Hiawassee Road.

A passenger in one of the cars said another driver ran a red light, but details about the crash and the exact number of victims have not been released.

Video from the scene showed several damaged vehicles, including a car that had its roof torn off.

“I feel, like, shaken, but I thank God that I’m still alive,” a passenger said.

Several hurt in Orange County crash

Live at 6:30 on this @news6wkmg https://t.co/NvZS0VfRwn — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) July 3, 2020

Watch News 6 and check back to ClickOrlando.com for updates.