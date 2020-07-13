Fatal crash closes stretch of Colonial Drive in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash Monday morning has forced Orlando police to close a busy stretch of Colonial Drive.

The wreck was reported at Hyer Avenue and Colonial Drive, which is closed from Mills Avenue to Summerlin Avenue.

Orlando police said the traffic lights are out on Mills Avenue from Amelia Street to Marks Street. OUC crews are working to restore the lights, police said.

“We are asking citizens to find an alternate route at this time,” police said in an email.

Details about the crash have not been released.