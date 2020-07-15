2 trapped in flipped vehicle following Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – At least two people are hospitalized after a crash in Orange County, according to fire rescue officials.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the crash took place around noon Wednesday near Rouse and Buck roads.

Both victims were trapped inside the vehicle following the crash and had to be cut out from it before being transported to the hospital, fire rescue crews said.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials tweeted photos of the vehicle, which appeared to be badly damaged and was flipped onto its side.

#Crash: Rouse/Buck Rd. OCFRD responding to vehicle crash with entrapment. Two adult patients transported. Road blockage pending tow truck on scene. pic.twitter.com/sRp80gfeKm — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 15, 2020

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or whether anyone else was involved.

No other details were immediately available.

