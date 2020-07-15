93ºF

2 trapped in flipped vehicle following Orange County crash

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Orange County Fire Rescue officials respond to crash at Rouse and Buck roads.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – At least two people are hospitalized after a crash in Orange County, according to fire rescue officials.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the crash took place around noon Wednesday near Rouse and Buck roads.

Both victims were trapped inside the vehicle following the crash and had to be cut out from it before being transported to the hospital, fire rescue crews said.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials tweeted photos of the vehicle, which appeared to be badly damaged and was flipped onto its side.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or whether anyone else was involved.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

