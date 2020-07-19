Multiple people injured in 3-vehicle rollover crash, Orange County officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people are being taken to Central Florida hospitals following a rollover crash in Orange County, according to fire rescue officials.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Old Winter Garden Road and Takoma Street.

According to a tweet from OCFR, heavy damage and injuries were reported and at least one person was trapped in a vehicle following the crash.

#trafficcrash Old Winter Garden Rd and Takoma St. 3 vehicles involved in a rollover crash with heavy damage. Road blockage and injuries with entrapment reported. Multiple patients being transported, avoid the area until roadway and crews are clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/66OePFg5uE — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 19, 2020

Fire rescue officials said multiple patients were being transported to area hospitals but did not say how many or offer any specifics regarding their injuries.

Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area until they’re able to clear the scene.

Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.