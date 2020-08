KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 33-year-old Kissimmee man was struck and killed by a car while walking on a road in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on Old Tampa Highway in Kissimmee.

The FHP said a 29-year-old Orlando man was driving a car east and didn’t see the pedestrian, who was walking in the eastbound lane.

The car struck the man, who died at the scene, troopers said.

The driver was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.