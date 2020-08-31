Can you show your driver’s license electronically during a traffic stop?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The most recent question Trooper Steve addressed was, “If vehicle insurance is accepted electronically, is there a way to show your driver’s license and registration the same way?”

[MORE: Ask Trooper Steve: Should you ride a bike with or against traffic?]

Trooper Steve said a driver could show it the same way, but it would be of no value.

“Everything has its time and place and that includes the evolution of the driver’s license office,” he said. “As technology evolves, so do laws throughout the state."

Within the last few years, insurance cards have been allowed to be accepted electronically.

“But when it comes to your Florida driver’s license or Florida vehicle registration, this is something that must be presented physically in its original issued format,” Trooper Steve said. “I’m not sure if these type of documentation will ever be allowed to be accepted in a digital format. But it if our state does decided to ever go completely digital with our documents required while driving, I’ll be sure to let you know. Until then, make sure you always have everything in your car.”

If you have a question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.

For more Ask Trooper Steve content, click or tap here.