Driver rescued after car ends up in lake near I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was rescued Tuesday morning after a car was submerged upside down in a retention pond near Interstate 4 in Orlando, police said.

No one else was in the vehicle, which crashed into the water near the I-4 east ramp at Conroy Road, not far from the Mall at Millenia, according to police. Two lanes of I-4 east are closed in the area.

The driver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Earlier, video from Sky 6 showed the car submerged in the lake, with divers in the water.

The vehicle was later removed from the pond.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Car is now being pulled from the water. Heavy delays on EB I-4 approaching Conroy Rd. https://t.co/oKwLRG3MLM pic.twitter.com/tKhlIo8pBj — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) September 8, 2020

We’re on scene at a vehicle into a pond along EB I-4 at the Conroy on-ramp. Dive teams are in the water right now. Officer here tells me the driver was rescued and is receiving medical attention. https://t.co/oKwLRG3MLM pic.twitter.com/z1db02yx79 — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) September 8, 2020

OFD divers on scene of a vehicle submerged into a retention pond at I4 Eastbound and Conroy. One patient pulled from the vehicle and transported to ORMC. pic.twitter.com/SqGBG4YwoQ — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) September 8, 2020

ALERT ⚠️: OPD Units responded to an emergency call of a single vehicle crash into a retention pond. Two EB lanes are currently closed on I4 at Conroy Rd. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/5xRtigb98H — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 8, 2020

