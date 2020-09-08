82ºF

Traffic

Driver rescued after car ends up in lake near I-4 in Orlando

Divers search retention pond near I-4 and Conroy Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County
A rescue attempt is underway in Orlando.
A rescue attempt is underway in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was rescued Tuesday morning after a car was submerged upside down in a retention pond near Interstate 4 in Orlando, police said.

No one else was in the vehicle, which crashed into the water near the I-4 east ramp at Conroy Road, not far from the Mall at Millenia, according to police. Two lanes of I-4 east are closed in the area.

The driver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Earlier, video from Sky 6 showed the car submerged in the lake, with divers in the water.

The vehicle was later removed from the pond.

Details about the crash have not been released.

A rescue attempt is underway in Orlando.
A rescue attempt is underway in Orlando.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: