Woman killed in crash on I-4 near Florida Turnpike in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash involving at least four vehicles forced officials to close Interstate 4 for hours Friday morning in Orlando, according to police.

The wreck was reported on I-4 west near the Florida Turnpike.

Orlando police said the crash involved two cars that collided with parked construction vehicles. A woman driving one of the cars was killed in the crash, police said.

I-4 west was closed at Conroy Road, but travel lanes were reopened around 6:40 a.m.

CRASH INVESTIGATION: part of I-4 WB remains closed at the Turnpike due to a crash involving two civilian vehicles colliding with parked construction vehicles. A female driving one of the civilian vehicles has died. pic.twitter.com/sEf7ecrJ4r — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 25, 2020