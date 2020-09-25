75ºF

Woman killed in crash on I-4 near Florida Turnpike in Orlando

I-4 west reopens at Conroy Road

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash involving at least four vehicles forced officials to close Interstate 4 for hours Friday morning in Orlando, according to police.

The wreck was reported on I-4 west near the Florida Turnpike.

Orlando police said the crash involved two cars that collided with parked construction vehicles. A woman driving one of the cars was killed in the crash, police said.

I-4 west was closed at Conroy Road, but travel lanes were reopened around 6:40 a.m.

