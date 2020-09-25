Woman killed in crash on I-4 near Florida Turnpike in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash involving at least four vehicles forced officials to close Interstate 4 for hours Friday morning in Orlando, according to police.
The wreck was reported on I-4 west near the Florida Turnpike.
Orlando police said the crash involved two cars that collided with parked construction vehicles. A woman driving one of the cars was killed in the crash, police said.
I-4 west was closed at Conroy Road, but travel lanes were reopened around 6:40 a.m.
CRASH INVESTIGATION: part of I-4 WB remains closed at the Turnpike due to a crash involving two civilian vehicles colliding with parked construction vehicles. A female driving one of the civilian vehicles has died. pic.twitter.com/sEf7ecrJ4r— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 25, 2020
UPDATE: travel lanes are now OPEN. Expect delays in the area. https://t.co/3XBFA1Pngs— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) September 25, 2020