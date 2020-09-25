75ºF

Traffic

Fatal wreck closes Landstreet Road in Orange County

Crash reported at Orange Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
photo

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash was reported Friday morning in Orange County.

The wreck happened on Landstreet Road near Orange Avenue.

Eastbound lanes of Landstar Road are closed in the area. Drivers can take Sidney Hayes to Thorpe Road to get back to Orange Avenue.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: