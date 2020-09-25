Fatal wreck closes Landstreet Road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash was reported Friday morning in Orange County.
The wreck happened on Landstreet Road near Orange Avenue.
Eastbound lanes of Landstar Road are closed in the area. Drivers can take Sidney Hayes to Thorpe Road to get back to Orange Avenue.
Details about the crash have not been released.
*** FATAL CRASH ***— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) September 25, 2020
Landstreet Rd x Orange Ave
- FHP investigating
- fatalities on scene
- Avoid area#Orange #Traffic #Fatal pic.twitter.com/C4yXvHEEWP