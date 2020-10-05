Semitruck crashes into Florida Turnpike toll booth in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck crashed into a Florida Turnpike toll booth Monday in Osceola County after failing to slow in time, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on the Turnpike near the southbound toll booth around noon at mile marker 236, causing a 3-mile traffic backup.

Troopers said the driver of the semi failed to slow and hit a car, then the southbound toll booth. No one was injured in the toll booth, according to the FHP. The driver of the semi was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

All but one southbound lane was closed as of 1:40 p.m. All northbound lanes were open after the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.