Motorcyclist killed in crash with dump truck in Marion County

A 45-year-old Dunnellon man was killed Friday morning in a crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 6:40 a.m. on State Road 40 at SW 113 Terrace near Ocala.

The FHP said the dump truck, driven by a 57-year-old Ocala man, made a U-turn and entered the path of the motorcycle, which struck the truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

No other details have been released.

The crash is under investigation.