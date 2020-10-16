Woman driving motorcycle killed in crash on Lake Pickett Road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old Orlando woman driving a motorcycle was struck and killed early Friday in Orange County, and authorities are searching for the driver of the car that hit her, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 4:20 a.m on Lake Pickett Road near Percival Road.

The FHP said the woman was riding her motorcycle north on Lake Pickett behind an SUV when a southbound car traveled into the northbound lanes for an unknown reason and hit the bike, which then struck the SUV.

The motorcycle driver, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to a hospital, where she died, according to troopers.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old Orlando woman, ran from the scene, said the FHP, which added that she has been identified but not located. Charges are pending against her, troopers said.

A passenger in the car, a 25-year-old Orlando man, suffered minor injuries, according to an FHP report. The driver of the SUV, a 48-year-old Casselberry man, also suffered minor injuries, troopers said. The FHP report said they were both wearing seat belts.