Motorcyclist, 21, killed in head-on crash in Osceola County, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old St. Cloud man was killed Monday morning when his motorcycle crashed head-on with an SUV while he was trying to pass other cars in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported around 5:40 a.m. on Simpson Road.

The FHP said the motorcyclist was northbound when he tried to pass traffic in a no-passing zone. The biker traveled into the southbound lanes and the front of his motorcycle struck the front of an SUV, the FHP said.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

The driver of the SUV, a 30-year-old St. Cloud woman, was not injured, the report said. She was wearing a seat belt.