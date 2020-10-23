Construction worker struck, killed while trying to stop traffic in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A construction worker was struck and killed Friday morning while trying to stop traffic in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 6:55 a.m. on South Poinciana Boulevard at Rail Circle.

The FHP said a 71-year-old Kissimmee man was driving south on Poinciana while the worker, a 43-year-old Longwood man, was standing in the road attempting to stop traffic.

Trooper said vehicles in in the left lane stopped, but traffic in the right lane did not, and the worker was struck.

The victim was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital, where he later died, the FHP said.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, according to the FHP.

An investigation is ongoing.