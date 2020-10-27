Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Orlando country club

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run near an Orlando country club, police said.

The fatal crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. Monday on Curry Ford Road at Woodgate Boulevard near the Ventura Country Club.

Orlando police said a man was walking across Curry Ford Road when he was struck by a gray Ford Mustang.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

PEDESTRIAN KILLED: We just learned victim was a man. Driver took off but then later returned. Charges are now pending. @news6wkmg https://t.co/frs9T7ryFL — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) October 27, 2020

The driver of the Mustang drove away after the crash, but he later returned and spoke with investigators, according to police. Charges are pending against him, police said.

The Mustang was located by police, officials said.

Both directions of Curry Ford Road were closed for hours, but the road later reopened.

