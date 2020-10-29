Ask Trooper Steve: When does car registration renew?

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

One News 6 viewer asked: “My vehicle registration is about to expire. If I renew it online does that happen immediately or do I have to wait for the paperwork in the mail?”

Here’s what Trooper Steve had to say:

You should never wait until the very last minute in order to renew any type of government or administrative paperwork especially when it pertains to you specifically. Florida is slowly headed in the electronic direction when it comes to your driving paperwork but we are not completely there.

Florida law still requires you to be in physical possession of a valid vehicle registration. But if you find yourself approaching your deadline and you know the 7 to 10 day turnaround for the mail will be passed your expiration date, you might be in luck.

So if you are concerned about driving on an expired vehicle registration then renewing online is your best bet. When it comes to the database of the vehicle registrations within 24 hours of you renewing your vehicle registration through the online website, your vehicle registration is no longer expired.

Something to know, if you are already expired then renewing online can carry fees or require you to go in person. Also you won’t have the correct sticker in the top right corner of your license plate until your mail comes in.

So, with that you can still be pulled over but if it’s updated properly and you can show your receipt, I don’t know anyone in our area who would continue with writing you a ticket. If you did get a ticket for not properly having the physical form of the registration it can easily be dismissed at your local Clerk of Courts office once you do get that paperwork in your possession.