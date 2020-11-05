Ask Trooper Steve: What should I do if there is an emergency vehicle behind me?

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

One News 6 viewer asked: “If I am at a red light and emergency vehicle is approaching me from behind, can I pass through the red light?"

Anytime we encounter a emergency vehicle that is operating with lights and sirens it takes both the driver of that emergency vehicle and you to work as a team to make sure that encounter works out safely.

If you find yourself at a red traffic light and an emergency vehicle is approaching you it is your job to safely move out of their way. Minor traffic laws can be ignored in order for you to move out of the way of that emergency vehicle. If you were to drive over the stop bar and carefully move out of the way of an emergency vehicle you would not be found in violation of any traffic laws.

Keep in mind this does not stop you from operating safely. You would still be required to look around your vehicle and make sure you were not violating someone’s right of way prior to moving out of the way of the emergency vehicle or that you would cause a crash.

