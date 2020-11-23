Sanford woman struck, killed while walking on sidewalk

SANFORD, Fla. – A 51-year-old Sanford woman was struck and killed Sunday while walking on a sidewalk in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 5:05 p.m. on County Road 46A at Arbor Lakes Circle.

The FHP said a 34-year-old Sanford man was driving a 2003 Nissan 350Z east on C.R. 46A when he lost control of the car, which struck a curb and hit the pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she died, troopers said.

The driver and his passenger, a 26-year-old Lake Mary man, were not injured, according to an FHP report.

Charges are pending against the driver, the FHP said.