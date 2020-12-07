Can I legally pass a cop car in traffic?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A viewer submitted the question, “Can I pass a police car that is going under speed limit?”

“Although pretty nerve-racking, yes, you are allowed to pass a police vehicle that does not have any of their emergency equipment activated, if they are going below the posted speed limit,” Trooper Steve said.

Trooper Steve said, however, you should proceed with caution.

“Even though it is not common you could find yourself passing a marked police car that is located in the right travel lane, I would be 100% sure that they are traveling below the speed limit before you chose to pass this vehicle,” he said. “They could be actively observing traffic for violations, and you passing them could result in you being pulled over if they weren’t actually below the limit in the first place.”

Trooper Steve said something to keep in mind is that although you might not be doing anything wrong when it comes to the speed limit, you should make sure that everything else is good to go.

“As a state trooper, if someone was going to pass me while I was in a marked car, you would now have my attention,” he said. “Passing a marked unit without a seatbelt on, or other issues with your car, would not be the best idea.”

