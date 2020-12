WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A driver suffered multiple fractured bones Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Winter Garden, police said.

The wreck was reported on Avalon Road.

According to Winter Garden police, the driver, a man in his mid-20s, was traveling to work when he took a curve too fast and struck a tree.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital. His vehicle was totaled, police said.

Alcohol and drugs did not play a role in the crash, according to police.