Fatal crash closes US-192 in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A fatal crash involving a pedestrian has prompted authorities to close a major roadway in Osceola County.
The wreck was reported Tuesday morning on westbound U.S. 192 at Simpson Road near Kissimmee.
All westbound lanes of U.S. 192 are closed in the area. Shady Lane and Partin Settlement Road to Neptune Road can be used as alternate routes.
Details about the crash have not been released.
*** FATAL CRASH ***— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) December 29, 2020
