Florida man, 72, killed in head-on crash in Sumter County, FHP says

Pickup truck passing traffic, struck second truck on SR-471

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was killed in a crash with a pickup truck Tuesday in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 2:25 p.m. on State Road 471 near County Road 788.

The FHP said a 53-year-old McAlpin man was driving a pickup south on S.R. 471 and was attempting to pass other traffic when he collided nearly head-on with another pickup truck.

The driver of the second pickup, a 72-year-old Zolfo Springs man, was killed in the crash, according to the FHP. He was not wearing a seat belt, an FHP report said. His passenger, a 59-year-old Wauchula man, suffered serious injuries, the FHP said.

The McAlpin man was critically injured in the collision, troopers said.

No other details have been released.

