Florida man, 72, killed in head-on crash in Sumter County, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was killed in a crash with a pickup truck Tuesday in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The fatal crash was reported at 2:25 p.m. on State Road 471 near County Road 788.
The FHP said a 53-year-old McAlpin man was driving a pickup south on S.R. 471 and was attempting to pass other traffic when he collided nearly head-on with another pickup truck.
The driver of the second pickup, a 72-year-old Zolfo Springs man, was killed in the crash, according to the FHP. He was not wearing a seat belt, an FHP report said. His passenger, a 59-year-old Wauchula man, suffered serious injuries, the FHP said.
The McAlpin man was critically injured in the collision, troopers said.
No other details have been released.