Kissimmee man killed when pickup truck slams into bench, pole, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Kissimmee man was killed late Sunday when his pickup truck crashed into a light pole in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 10:53 p.m. on Orange Blossom Trail at Counselor Row.

The FHP said the man was driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck south on OBT when he struck a curb, traveled across a sidewalk and struck a bench and light pole.

The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was taken to Orlando Health, where he died, according to the FHP.