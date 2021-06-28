Volusia County employee killed when Votran bus, truck collide near Daytona Beach

A Votran bus is involved in a fatal crash near Daytona Beach.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County employee was killed Monday morning in a fiery crash involving a Votran bus and a county pickup truck near Daytona Beach, officials said.

The fatal crash was reported around 8 a.m. on International Speedway Boulevard near Indian Lake Road, west of I-4 and I-95.

The FHP said the victim, who was in the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene.

International Speedway Boulevard is closed in both directions in the area.

No other details have been released.