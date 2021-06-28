Clear icon
Pedestrian struck, killed in Port Orange

Police seek witnesses to fatal crash

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night in Port Orange, police said.

The fatal crash was reported at 9:48 p.m. at the intersection of Dunlawton Avenue and South Swallow Tail Drive.

Port Orange police said a vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one in the vehicle was injured, police said.

No other details have been released.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to call the Port Orange Police Department.

