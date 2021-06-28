Pedestrian struck, killed in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night in Port Orange, police said.

The fatal crash was reported at 9:48 p.m. at the intersection of Dunlawton Avenue and South Swallow Tail Drive.

[TRENDING: Manatees dying at alarming rate | Latest on Fla. condo tower collapse | Is it legal to drive barefoot?]

Port Orange police said a vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one in the vehicle was injured, police said.

No other details have been released.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to call the Port Orange Police Department.