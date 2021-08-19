Clermont man killed in crash involving motorcycle, SUV

CLERMONT, Fla. – A 30-year-old Clermont man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck was reported at 10:35 p.m. on U.S. Highway 27 at Cagan View Drive.

The FHP said a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by a 40-year-old Clermont woman was traveling south on U.S. 27 and attempted to make a left turn onto Cagan View, driving into the direct path of the motorcycle.

The bike struck the front right of the SUV, ejecting the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

The woman driving the Jeep suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

The crash is under investigation.