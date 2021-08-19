Partly Cloudy icon
90º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Clermont man killed in crash involving motorcycle, SUV

Fatal wreck reported on US-27

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lake County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
Photo does not have a caption

CLERMONT, Fla. – A 30-year-old Clermont man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck was reported at 10:35 p.m. on U.S. Highway 27 at Cagan View Drive.

[TRENDING: Here’s where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets]

The FHP said a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by a 40-year-old Clermont woman was traveling south on U.S. 27 and attempted to make a left turn onto Cagan View, driving into the direct path of the motorcycle.

The bike struck the front right of the SUV, ejecting the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an FHP report.

The woman driving the Jeep suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email