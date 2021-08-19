Oviedo man struck, killed while running along road, FHP says

OVIEDO, Fla. – A 34-year-old Oviedo man was struck and killed while running along a road in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday on Stone Street near Howard Avenue, northwest of the Little Big Econ State Forest.

The FHP said a pickup pulling a trailer was traveling north on Stone Street when it traveled off the road and struck a mailbox, the man, another mailbox and a culvert. The vehicle then overturned, traveled across the southbound lanes and hit a tree, troopers said.

The man was taken to Oviedo Medical Center, where he later died, according to an FHP report.

The crash is under investigation.