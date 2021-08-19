Partly Cloudy icon
Oviedo man struck, killed while running along road, FHP says

Fatal wreck reported on Stone Street near Howard Avenue

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

OVIEDO, Fla. – A 34-year-old Oviedo man was struck and killed while running along a road in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday on Stone Street near Howard Avenue, northwest of the Little Big Econ State Forest.

The FHP said a pickup pulling a trailer was traveling north on Stone Street when it traveled off the road and struck a mailbox, the man, another mailbox and a culvert. The vehicle then overturned, traveled across the southbound lanes and hit a tree, troopers said.

The man was taken to Oviedo Medical Center, where he later died, according to an FHP report.

The crash is under investigation.

