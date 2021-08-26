Where does a school zone actually begin?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

The question Trooper Steve addressed Thursday was, “Where does a school zone begin?”

Rules for a school zone are very similar to the change of a roadway’s speed limit, with enforcement beginning at the sign itself.

“School zones are marked by obvious flashing lights, signage on the right side of the road and on the actual road itself,” Trooper Steve said. “There are plenty of warnings ahead of time so that by the time you reach the school zone you are now doing the appropriate speed limit. School zones start at the signage and not before.”

Most law-enforcement agencies do not give any type of grace when it comes to speeding in a school zone, nor should they, he added.

By the way, moving violations are doubled in school zones.