2 teen girls struck by SUV in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenagers were struck by a sport utility vehicle while crossing a road Tuesday morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 6:55 a.m. on Goldenrod Road at Valencia College Lane.

The FHP said the girls, whose ages have not been released, were hit by a 2021 Ford Bronco driven by a 59-year-old woman who was traveling north on Goldenrod.

The victims were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in stable condition, the FHP said.

The driver told troopers that the girls “darted out in front of her,” but the FHP said troopers have not yet spoken to the girls. It’s not known if the girls were in a crosswalk, the FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.