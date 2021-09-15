Partly Cloudy icon
Tanker carrying liquid nitrogen overturns in Lake County, closing intersection

Crash reported at CR-455 and CR-561

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A tanker overturns in Lake County. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A tanker carrying liquid nitrogen overturned Wednesday in Lake County, prompting a traffic alert in the area.

The crash was reported at the intersection of County Road 455 and County Road 561.

“The entire area is blocked off due to the possibility of a leak,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “Please avoid the area.”

The Lake County fire union tweeted the driver of the tanker was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as a trauma alert patient.

Hazmat crews were cleaning up the leak.

State Road 19 can be used as an alternate route.

No other details have been released.

