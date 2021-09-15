Tanker carrying liquid nitrogen overturns in Lake County, closing intersection

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A tanker carrying liquid nitrogen overturned Wednesday in Lake County, prompting a traffic alert in the area.

The crash was reported at the intersection of County Road 455 and County Road 561.

“The entire area is blocked off due to the possibility of a leak,” the Lake County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “Please avoid the area.”

The Lake County fire union tweeted the driver of the tanker was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as a trauma alert patient.

Hazmat crews were cleaning up the leak.

State Road 19 can be used as an alternate route.

No other details have been released.

Members of Lake County Firefighters are currently on scene of a Liquid Nitrogen tanker roll over, in the round about at CR 561 and CR455. The driver was extricated from the vehicle and flown to the Trauma Center in Orlando. Hazmat crews are currently on scene mitigating the leak. pic.twitter.com/Umcim7Ooxv — Lake County Firefighters (@LakeCountyFFs) September 15, 2021