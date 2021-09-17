Cloudy icon
79º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

Here’s why USPS mail trucks don’t have license plates

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Ask Trooper Steve, Traffic
Ask Trooper Steve: Why don't mail trucks have license plates?
Ask Trooper Steve: Why don't mail trucks have license plates?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Here’s a question sent in by a News 6 viewer: Why do mail trucks not have a license plate?

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Believe it or not, these vehicles have been allowed to do this since 1973 when the federal government exempted them from certain regulations and licensing requirements,” Trooper Steve said.

This does not mean, however, that the vehicles are not required to have insurance or the drivers can disregard traffic laws.

“All it means is that they are not required to place a state license on the vehicle,” Trooper Steve said. “You might see other government vehicles with “US GOVERNMENT” license plates on them, but when it comes to your generic mail vehicle, that’s one thing you won’t see.”

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email