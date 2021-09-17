Here’s why USPS mail trucks don’t have license plates

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions and shares tips about the rules of the road, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Here’s a question sent in by a News 6 viewer: Why do mail trucks not have a license plate?

“Believe it or not, these vehicles have been allowed to do this since 1973 when the federal government exempted them from certain regulations and licensing requirements,” Trooper Steve said.

This does not mean, however, that the vehicles are not required to have insurance or the drivers can disregard traffic laws.

“All it means is that they are not required to place a state license on the vehicle,” Trooper Steve said. “You might see other government vehicles with “US GOVERNMENT” license plates on them, but when it comes to your generic mail vehicle, that’s one thing you won’t see.”